Road prep underway for snowstorm expected to slam Chicago area

CHICAGO — Chicagoans are no strangers to storms – even if this one could pack a punch!

The Department of Streets and Sanitation says they have been making all possible preparations ahead of the bad weather that will likely bring the heaviest snowfall across the region.

Cole Stallard, commissioner of the Department of Streets and Sanitation, told WGN News via Zoom that hundreds of snowplows will make their way through the city overnight. The commissioner adds that workers have stationed about 435,000 tons of salt across 19 piles throughout the city.

State officials expect the morning commute could be rough, however.

“I try to ask everybody for their patience,” Stallard said. “We want to try to keep those main streets, those thoroughfares safe and passable for the buses, for the public transportation, for the fire and police.”

The Office of Emergency Management advises motorists to allow themselves extra time to-and-from their destinations. Officials also suggest that locals check their vehicles for emergency items, such as mobile phone chargers, batteries, flashlights, snacks and water.

Stallard reminds the public that the clearing of main roads is the top priority. Once main roads are clear, snowplows will then move to clear residential streets.

To track snowplows in your area, click here.

Transportation officials also advise motorists to give snowplows on the road space to do their job.