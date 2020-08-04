Riverside police seek armed suspects after Uber Eats driver carjacked

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — Police are searching for two people who stole a car from an “Uber Eats” driver in west suburban Riverside.

The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Quincy Street. Police said as the driver exited his silver Honda, a man held a gun to his back and demanded his wallet, cell phone and vehicle.

According to police, another man waited in a black Ford SUV, and they drove off with both vehicles. Both men are believed to be heavily armed with semi-automatic weapons.

The Uber Eats driver, a 20-year-old man, was not injured.