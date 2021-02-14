Riverside apartment residents rally for lack of heat outside landlord’s home

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — Residents dealing with heating issues at a Riverside apartment building braved the cold Sunday in a fight against their landlord.

At Water Tower Apartments, located on East Avenue in Riverside, temperatures inside apartments have been frigid after a boiler issue several days ago, WGN reported. Led by two groups — “Indivisible West Suburban Action League” and “History Never Taught,” a small crowd rallied outside the apartment landlord Ronald Kafka’s home to restore residents’ heat.

“Obviously, he is living comfortably in his house with his heat that his tenants are paying for,” said Audry Pekny, of History Never Taught.

Last week, temperatures in the low teens were exceptionally rough for one woman who has lived at the property for five years.

“I have a little space heater that maintains the temp at about 57,” the woman said.

According to some residents, a bit of relief came Friday night but soon after, it was back to bundling up in blankets.

“Last night, it was off again. In the morning, we had to turn our ovens on again. It was 50 degrees in the apartment,” the woman said.

While rally organizers and residents stood outside, holding signs that read “Kafka has no [heart],” and “Shame on heartless Kafka,” the landlord was nowhere to be found.

“I know the Village and the Township and even the police department tried to contact him and have been unable to do so,” Pekny said.





WGN also reached out to Kafka for comment. Our requests were not immediately returned.

The silence has left many wondering when – or if – the heating issue will be resolved.

Said one resident: “The conditions people are living in is not up to standard and not up to code.”

