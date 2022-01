CHICAGO — A bar in River West is helping residents out with trying out a dry January with numerous offerings of non-alcoholic cocktails.

At The Dawson, bartender Jimmy Hibberd is making dry January interesting, mixing cocktails using expertise he has been working on since he was 18.

While specializing in creating alcoholic concoctions, Hibberd has crafted several alcohol-free renditions of popular drinks.

