CALUMET CITY, Ill. — The River Oaks Mall is set to reopen Friday, after a security guard was shot and killed Wednesday, according to the mall officials.

Calumet City police continue their search for the suspects responsible for shooting 57-year-old Norman Thomas.

The three men entered River Oaks Mall, shot Thomas and stormed into Flawless Diamond Store stealing jewelry and watches.

Thomas was an army veteran and the ‘glue’ that held everyone together, a family member said.

According to the police, the mall will not reopen, but the mall officials say they will.

This story is currently developing.