River North spa offers cryotherapy, hot stone massages and infrared saunas

CHICAGO — A spa in River North is offering several unique stress-relieving treatments in a safe manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Freeze and Float Spa’ in River North offers an immersive, comforting experience from the first step in the door. Welcomed by candles and dimly lit rooms, the spa offers several ways to decompress in a stressful time.

One of the options ‘Freeze and Float’ offers is 60 minutes floating in a tub of warm water, thanks to 1,000 lbs. of epsom salt.

Another option is the infrared sauna, which one employee said offers numerous benefits.

“It’s great for helping release toxins out of the body, increasing blood circulation, lowering blood pressure,” employee Karolina Stojanovic said.

Every service the spa offers is geared toward a relaxing experience for the customer, aiming to clear the mind and rest the body.

‘Freeze and Float’ also offers a full-body cryotherapy session, aiming to reduce inflammation. The therapy is extremely cold and only lasts 3 minutes, with the ability to burn up to 800 calories.

Individual rooms make the spa safe to visit during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering a relaxing detox to many who need it.

“It’s been a stressful time and that’s why we’re here,” Stojanovic said.