River Grove store aims to help local residents find employment

RIVER GROVE, Ill. — A local family-owned company is hiring people who may have a hard time getting employed.

Bargains in a Box has an inclusive hiring policy which helps people find a job.

Saturday was Employee Appreciation Day at Bargains in a Box which means half off everything for employees.

Valuing employees means giving them opportunities and treating them with respect.

The company seeks out potential employees who may have difficulty finding employment such as people who are disabled, veterans, and those who have just been released from prison.

If you have visited any of the four Chicago area discount stores, you may have seen Walter Johnson, the community manager. Johnson uses a wheelchair and says it’s not fair that only some people get a chance to work.

Johnson joined Bargains in a Box about a year ago.

Bargains in a Box tries its best to find a place for people in need of employment.

