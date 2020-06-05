River Forest man facing hate crime, battery charges after viral video in Jewel parking lot

RIVER FOREST, Ill. – A 61-year-old man has been charged with a hate crime and battery after an incident with an African American woman in a Jewel-Osco parking lot.

A viral Twitter video captured Robert Palley, who is white, allegedly batter the woman following a verbal exchange on Wednesday morning.

Police said the exchange was racially-motivated.

Palley has been charged with a felony hate crime and aggravated battery following the incident.

The Village of River Forest issued the following statement below.

“We have no tolerance for hate in River Forest,” said River Forest Village President Cathy Adduci. “We appreciate and support the thorough work of our River Forest Police Department as well as the cooperation of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to hold those who engage in criminal activity that is motivated by hate fully accountable. And, we applaud the witnesses that helped the investigators determine the facts in this case so that felony charges could be brought against this individual. Finally, we’re pleased that officials from Jewel-Osco cooperated immediately by providing video footage, which helped us move forward quickly on this case.”

The video below contains explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.

I was attacked at Jewel Osco in Oak Park, IL while I was trying to purchase Starbucks. This man called me a black bitch and said I couldn’t speak English. Then he proceeds to say this is why black people are dying.



This is America. Somebody out there knows who he is. pic.twitter.com/N26sItRflk — daj x. (@DajSav) June 3, 2020