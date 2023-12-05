CHICAGO — The start of Hanukkah is just days away and this year, for many in the Jewish community, the festival of lights is clouded by fear.

“It’s really just another layer of a lot of concern about showing one’s Jewishness,” Addie Goodman said.

Goodman, who is the CEO of the Jewish Community Centers of Chicago (JCC), said the conversation families are having about whether to put a menorah in their windows for the holiday is unlike anything she’s witnessed ever before.

“Is this something we should do because we’re proud to be Jewish, and we want to find solidarity and comfort in one another and see the menorahs in the window, or is there fear? And it’s making us uncomfortable, such that we don’t want to show this is a home where Jews live,” Goodman said.

The reason is the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the United States since the war between Israel and Hamas escalated following the surprise attack by Hamas in early October.

The Anti-Defamation League recorded more than 1,400 anti-Semitic incidents between October 7th and November 20th, an increase of over 300% over the same period in 2022.

“This year we probably weren’t going to put up Hanukkah decorations,” Adam Kulbersh from Project Menorah said.

When Adam Kulbersh broke the news to his 6-year-old son over Thanksgiving, a friend who isn’t Jewish, but is an ally, announced that she would put a menorah in her window.

“I was so moved by this act of compassion. It so lifted me. The weight that I’ve been feeling lately just went away. And I thought ‘If my friend can do this for me, then other people’s friends can do this for them, and we got to get it out there,'” Kulbersh said.

So Kulbersh and his family launched Project Menorah in just a matter of days, encouraging others to do the same, and the response has been overwhelming.

Kulbersh said people from around the world are now participating, offering solidarity in a time of uncertainty.

“We should all be together celebrating our holidays side by side as one big beautiful shared community,” Goodman said.

The JCC is hosting several public Menorah lightings over the next week. Visit the JCC website for more information on the upcoming lightings.