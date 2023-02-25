CHICAGO — Starting Monday, all passengers who are using rideshare apps when they arrive at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport will have to go to a new pickup location.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, rideshare pickups from Terminal 5 are moving to Terminal 2 to consolidate all rideshare pickups to one location: the upper-level departures area of Terminal 2.

Passengers arriving at Terminal 5 will need to take about a five-minute ride of the Airport Transit System to Terminal 2.

Passengers using a rideshare app to get to the airport will still get dropped off at their departing terminal.

Taxicab and black car pick-ups will continue at all terminals, CDA said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said they are making the move to hopefully reduce congestion in the lower-level arrival lanes.