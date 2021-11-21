Rideshare passenger killed in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man riding as a passenger in a rideshare vehicle was killed in a crash on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was the passenger in a Toyota SUV traveling southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before 12:30 a.m. when the driver of a red sedan struck the SUV from the rear.

The impact caused the Toyota to flip on its side, ejecting the 46-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported and the crash is under investigation by the Major Accidents unit.