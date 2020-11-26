Reward offered in hit-and-run that killed elderly man in Little Village; Family pleads for information

CHICAGO — A reward is now offered in the hit-and-run that killed an elderly man in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood earlier this week.

86-year-old Eliseo Mendoza was struck down while on his way to buy some fruit near 26th Street and Sawyer Avenue on Tuesday.

On Sunday Mendoza’s family spoke out and plead for anyone with information to come forward.

“He will truly be missed because he was always an example to us,” Mendoza’s daughter Letitia Torres said. “My father was born in Mexico. He’s been in the U.S. for about 50 years.”

Life here, for Mendoza, a family man, was busy.

“His duty on earth as he thought it was was to take care of my mother and seven daughters,” Torres said. “To raise us all.”

She said her father wasn’t the party type.

“We never saw him drink or smoke,” she said. “He never went out.”

But she said, he was ever the protector.

“Always dedicated to work and supply for our family and our mother,” she said.

That’s Torres said that’s exactly what he was doing on Tuesday morning.

“I called my mom around 11 and we spoke for about an hour,” she said. “I said, ‘How is dad doing?’ And she said, ‘He is good. He’s just walking out of the door. He’s going to go get some fruit.’ … He always worried that there was enough milk juice and fruits for her. I said, ‘When he comes back tell him I said hello.’ And she said, ‘I will.’”

But she never got the chance.

“Maybe two hours and a half later, I received a call that he never made it home,” Torres said.

While on his fruit run, Mendoza was hit by what police describe as a gray GMC SUV. Police said the driver did not stop.

The family’s pain is amplified on a day when the family would normally be sitting down together to eat.

“His chair is there. His stuffing is being made right now,” Torres said.

That empty chair at the table means life will never be the same for the family but they’re hopeful someone will come forward, so justice can be served.

“I know nothing will bring daddy home but your answer will serve us for peace,” Torres said. “Daddy will be laid here in Chicago where he became a U.S. citizen.”

A 2,000 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information should contact police or submit a tip anonymously at cpdtip.com