Reward offered in fatal shooting of retired Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO — A reward has been offered in the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago firefighter.

Dwain Williams, 65, was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking Thursday in Morgan Park.

His wife Karen Armstrong-Williams said she is heartbroken.

“He was the rock of our family. Now he’s gone,” she said.

Police said Williams was in the 2400 block of West 118th Street around 2 p.m. Thursday and was leaving a popcorn store when he was approached by four people. The group attempted to take Williams’s. One of the people had a gun and fired shots, striking Williams in the abdomen.

Police said Williams was able to produce his own gun and fire at the group. It’s unknown if any suspects were shot at this time.

Williams was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

St. Sabina’s Father Michael Pfleger announced Friday a $8,000 reward is now offered for information leading to an arrest. St Sabina offered $5,000, community activist Andrew Holmes added $2,000, and the popcorn store where Williams was visiting, Let’s Get Poppin, added $1,000.

Family and supporters gathered Friday near the site of the shooting.

“He was a great father and mentor to his children, his peers, and just the children who would walk up and down the street. He would mentor them,” Armstrong-Williams said.

Williams was a highly decorated 65-year-old fire lieutenant who recently retired. He was beloved and respected by the community for his generous heart.

A memorial grows near at 118th Street and Western Avenue where Williams was shot. The memorial stands as a testament to the respect Williams commanded in the community.

Rich Guidice is the director of OEMC.

“He had the energy of a 20-year-old,” he said. “(He) was a big guy with a big smile and he is really going to be missed.”