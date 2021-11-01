Rev. William G. Kenneally of St. Gertrude Parish dies at 85

CHICAGO — Rev. William G. Kenneally of St. Gertrude Parish in Chicago passed away Thursday at the age of 85, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Kenneally was a Chicago native who attended Maternity B.V.M. School and Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago before attending to University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein.

Kenneally was ordained on May 1, 1961 and celebrated his first solemn Mass on May 7 of the same year at Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church.

Over the years, Kenneally served the Archdiocese of Chicago as an assistant pastor at St. Paul of the Cross Parish in Park Ridge, St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Parish on Wood Street in Chicago and Immaculate Conception Parish on North Park Avenue in Chicago.

Kenneally went on to serve as associate pastor at St. Edmund Parish in Oak Park and St. Nicholas Parish in Evanston. Kenneally began serving as pastor at St. Gertrude Parish in 1984 until he was bestowed as pastor emeritus in 2006.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Gertrude Parish. The funeral Mass will take place 10 a.m. at the same church, located at 1420 W. Granville Avenue in Chicago.