Rev. Jesse Jackson released from hospital to rehab following surgery

CHICAGO — Rev. Jesse Jackson has been released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital and has been transferred to the Shirly Ryan Rehabilitation Center following surgery last week.

Jackson was hospitalized on January 29 with abdominal discomfort and subsequently underwent successful surgery.

Due to Jackson’s Parkinson’s disease, he has been transferred to the Shirly Ryan Rehabilitation Center for a short period of exercise and therapy.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson is in “very high spirits” and is expected to be at home with his family shortly.