Rev Jackson, Pfleger hold anti-violence march in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Religious leaders and community activists put Chicago’s violence in the spotlight as 2021 draws to a close.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, joined Father Michael Pfleger Friday for an anti-violence march in downtown Chicago.

The group also include parents who carried pictures of the that were lost to gun violence.

“These are young people that are not living to their future, not living to their prime,” Sandra Glover said. “It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking.”

“The gun violence in Chicago is just rampant,” participant Don Jones said. “These are some of those victims of this. We got to do something to put an end to this.”

Barbara Freeman held a picture of her son during the silent march on Michigan Avenue.

“This is my own child. He was gunned down March 27, 1997,” she said. “(He) passed the firefighter exam, on his way to electrical engineering school.”

A similar march was held at the same time Friday near 79th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Organizers of both marches say they hope next year the number of kids shot will go down.

And until it does they will continue to march for peace.