Rev. Jackson, family of Laquan McDonald blast upcoming release of Van Dyke

CHICAGO — The family of Laquan McDonald and the Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke out on the upcoming release of Jason Van Dyke at Rainbow PUSH on Monday.

Van Dyke, who will serve three years and three months for good behavior, is set to be released on Feb. 3.

“He violated Laquan’s civil rights,” Jackson said.

In October of 2018, Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery for shooting McDonald 16 times.

“This man fitting to walk because if the table was turned, my grandson would have never saw the light of day,” McDonald’s grandmother Tracey Hunter said.

Jackson said he has reached out to senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Attorney John Lausch — calling for an indictment of Van Dyke on federal civil rights charges.

Will Calloway, an activist who pushed for the release of dash cam video of the shooting, is planning a “day of outrage” on Feb. 3 — which is set at Federal Plaza.

“That’s not fair, that’s not just,” Calloway said. “This man and Dr. King have led the way for us to do it peaceably but I’m here to stir the pot and say peaceably by any means necessary.”