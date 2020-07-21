Retired Cook County sheriff’s deputy charged with sexual abuse, possession of child porn in Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. — A retired Cook County sheriff’s sergeant is charged with sexual abuse, possession of child pornography and other crimes involving children.

Police in Wilmette say an investigation found evident that 62-year-old John Pradun commited sex offenses against two girls, ages 14 and 15, in the last month.

Pradun is also accused of hosting parties at his home where children were provided alcohol and drugs.

Pradun is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child, grooming, harmful material, possession of child pornography and possession of a controlled substance, according to Wilmette Deputy Police Chief Patrick Collins.

His bond has been set at $150,000 and he is expected to appear Tuesday at the Skokie courthouse.