CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said they have put plans around turning Amundsen Park Fieldhouse into a migrant shelter on hold, but community members are having a tough time believing the decision.

For more than a week, many in the Austin and Galewood communities have been pushing back the city’s decision to convert the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse into a migrant shelter.

At least five residents filed an emergency Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) on Tuesday to block the city from going back on their word about moving migrants into the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse.

WGN-TV have reached out to the Chicago Clerk’s Office for comment, but have not heard back.

Now, there are discussions to house migrants at a vacant building near the park and residents believe that to be a better option because of programming and resources that won’t be taken away from them.

As of Wednesday, the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse remains accessible to West Side residents, fall programs continue.