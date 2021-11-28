Restoration of North Pond in Chicago’s Lincoln Park nears

CHICAGO (AP) — Organizers of an effort to restore North Pond in Chicago’s largest park hope to reach their fundraising goal and begin work by early next year.

The Chicago Tribune reported that North Pond in Lincoln Park is drying up due to eroding banks and algae bloom. Work to restore it is expected to cost $7.3 million, and a nonprofit organization raised money to dredge the pond.

“North Pond has such an important connection for people,” said Doug Widener, executive director of the Lincoln Park Conservancy.

The human-made pond was built in the mid-1880s. The restoration plan would deepen the pond to about 8 feet from its current depth of 2 to 3 feet and add erosion controls.

Widener said he hopes work can be complete by late summer or early fall next year.