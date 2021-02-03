Restaurant robbed at gunpoint on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A restaurant in Portage Park was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Belmont Avenue. Police said a 41-year-old man was working at the restaurant when two people entered and demanded money from the register.

One of the offenders pointed a handgun at the man while the second jumped over the counter to take the money from the register, police say.

The man complied and both offenders fled the scene eastbound on Belmont with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.