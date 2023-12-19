CHICAGO — It’s been six months since the Gage Park Fieldhouse was converted into a migrant shelter. Now, residents are calling on the city to shut it down.

During the six month review meeting on Tuesday, residents expressed concerns over some of the illegal behavior they say they’ve seen at the Gage Park shelter since it opened over the summer.

As of Tuesday, around 400 people are living at the Gage Park Fieldhouse, which 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez said is double what was promised back in June. Lopez said that the 400 people are evenly split between men and women.

The migrant’s health has been another concern at shelters, more recently referring to the death of 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero.

Meanwhile, representatives from the mayor’s office assure the public that this location still remains temporary. But residents repeated on Tuesday that it’s time for the Gage Park Field House to be returned to the community.

The Gage Park Fieldhouse is located at 2411 West 55th Street.

For more information, watch WGN-TV’s Christine Flores‘ story in the video player above.