CHICAGO — Almost a year after a fire at a South Side high rise, displaced residents learned that they wouldn’t be able to return home for Christmas.

Harper Square Co-Op residents are still waiting to move back into their apartments after the fire that broke out on Jan. 25, in the 4800 block of Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood.

The devastating fire left a woman dead and nine others injured, including a firefighter.

Officials say 300 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze that spread from the 15th floor to the 24th.

According to residents, at least 200 people have not been able to return to their units. The displaced residents said months passed by with no status updates on building repairs, but last week, they received a letter from building management.

In the letter, management said residents would have to wait another six months or more before they could move back in.

WGN-TV News has reached out to the property management company “Realty & Mortgage” for comment and has not yet heard back.