Residents rally to help Villa Park bakery

VILLA PARK, Ill. — When a Villa Park man found out his local bakery was in need of $50,000, he took to social media hoping the local community would pitch in to help.

Residents in the western suburb say that Kuppie’s Bakery is the place to go in the heart of Villa Park.

When Bill Jerkovic stopped by the bakery on Saturday, his favorite treat wasn’t available, being told the oven was not working.

Dawn Hanrahan and her husband Pedro own Kuppie’s, a staple in the community known for a non-stop flow of customers. When Jerkovic heard the oven had crashed, he took to Facebook to plea for help.

“Within 15 minutes of being here I had to put the post out there and see if there was anyone from our small community who could help her,” Jerkovic said.

Shortly after the post was up, a GoFundMe was started to help Kuppie’s buy a new industrial oven. By early Sunday morning, over $36,000 was raised for Kuppie’s.

“In the crazy times that we’re having right now, just to see so many good people come together, and for me I just come to work every day and make donuts,” Dawn Hanrahan said.

Villa Park police officer Brian Hruby said it demonstrates the character of the community.

“If you look at how fast and the amount of money that accrued, it just shows the integrity and the type of people that they are,” Hruby said.

To help pitch in for a new oven for Kuppie’s, donations are accepted here.