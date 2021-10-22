Residents on edge amid hours-long police standoff in Villa Park

VILLA PARK, Ill. — An hours-long standoff between police and a potentially armed suspect has left Villa Park residents unnerved in what is typically a quiet neighborhood.

Police have been engaged in a standoff with a suspect they believe is armed and dangerous, with the standoff moving into its sixth hour. Blocks of Ardmore Avenue and Division Street have been blocked during the standoff.

“It was very scary, there was a SWAT team, they had riot vests on,” neighbor Patricia Galivan said.

Neighbors have been told to shelter in place, with those who were already out being told they cannot come home until the situation is resolved.

The potentially volatile situation has affected the Friday commute as well, with Metra trains bypassing the Villa Park station for hours.

Police did not provide many details, other than saying the suspect may have been wanted by police for a crime committed in Wheaton.