CHICAGO — Residents and political leaders are calling for a new police district to serve Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Supporters said the Chicago Police Department’s 8th District is stretched too thin as is.

It’s the biggest district and some city council members said a shortage of officers leaves residents waiting as long as 45 minutes for a response to calls.

They want to split the district in half instead.

So far, police leaders and Mayor Brandon Johnson have not commented on the proposal.