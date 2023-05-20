CHICAGO — Garfield Park residents hope a new development will help transform their neighborhood with jobs and resources.

An open house was held Saturday to give residents a chance to connect and weigh in on a massive development they hope will move the area forward.

The hope is to see Sankofa Wellness Village become a reality.

After being awarded a $10 million Chicago prize from the Pritzker Traubert Foundation, the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative is aiming to break ground at Madison and Kildere later this year.

The village will include a gym, medical center, arts facility, small business incubator, space to hold before and after school programs and critical resources for a disinvested neighborhood.

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were shot outside a Garfield Park library branch near Pulaski and Madison.

In a show of solidarity, community activists stood on the front steps and called for more investments to help curb gun violence.

Many are hoping the Sankofa Wellness Village will become part of the solution.