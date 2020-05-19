Residents evacuated from flooded apartment building as rains raise rivers in Illinois

MORRIS, Ill. — Serious flooding caused by days of heavy rain continues to impact areas along the Illinois River south and west of Chicago, including in Grundy County where dozens were evacuated from an apartment complex Tuesday.

Morris usually sits on the Illinois River, but now the river is standing on Morris. Floods there are blocking roads, causing evacuations and raising concerns about property damage.

At Karen Graves’ home in Morris, there’s a sign that reads, “life is better by the pool.” But instead of a pool, her backyard is filled with water from the overflowing Illinois River.

“This is the Illinois River that has decided not to social distance and come into our backyard as well. We are approximately a mile and a half south of the river,” Graves said.

Heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday saturated the already-swollen rivers. According to the National Weather Service, the Illinois River was nearly 8.5 feet above flood stage on Tuesday .

Flood warnings are in effect from Starved Rock to Morris, leaving the city of 15,000 residents under water with road closures and flooded yards. Residents at the Ravine Woods apartment complex were even evacuated.

Marilyn Phillips made it out of her building, but said she doesn’t know how she’ll get back inside with more than 100 yards of waist-deep water separating her from her front door.

She works in the produce section at Jewel, and is missing her second of four work days this week

“I’m little, only weigh 100 pounds, if it decides to move – the water – I’m going to move with it, and I don’t want to fall in that water. Yuck,” Phillips said.

Karen Morris said while her pool is dry and back yard is wet, the latest forecast is enough to make your head swim.

“I’m hoping that mostly that it recedes before the next round of rain comes in this weekend,” Greaves said.