CHICAGO — Fire crews were on the scene of an extra-alarm fire in the city’s Oakland neighborhood Monday morning.

The three-alarm fire broke out around 7 a.m. on the seventh floor of an apartment high-rise in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove.

Emergency crews are on the scene and have made multiple rescues, pulling people out of their apartment windows.

An EMS Plan 2 was called for additional ambulances as some residents are being evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Warming buses are being brought to the scene for displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. An investigation is underway.