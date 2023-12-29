CHICAGO — A rescue mission took place Friday morning to help get residents out of a high-rise fire on the North Side.

The two-alarm fire had a heavy blaze located on the sixth floor of a building in the 1000 block of West Foster, located on the border of Uptown and Edgewater. Parts of the fire extended to the seventh floor.

CFD was called out to the scene just after 8:10 a.m.

Two people were rescued and two people were transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Residents were at windows looking to get out during the fire, CFD said.

Courtesy Lance Jones

The fire has been put out.

WGN News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.