Rescue group says they will not turn over French bulldogs found at O’Hare

CHICAGO — A local animal rescue organization refuses to turn over a group of French bulldogs.

Fifteen bulldog puppies — who were neglected and in bad health when they were found — were left in a warehouse at O’Hare International Airport after they arrived from Jordan late last month.

The CDC has ordered that the dogs be deported back to Jordan by Monday, but the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue says it will not be turning the dogs over.

The group released the following statement on Facebook Sunday night:

“Out of ongoing concern by Chicago French Bulldog Rescue for the health and welfare of the 15 puppies rescued from a warehouse at O’Hare International Airport, I have informed all relevant agencies of the government and Royal Jordanian Airlines earlier today that the rescue will not be turning over the 15 French bulldog puppies to anyone tomorrow, Monday at 9:00 am.” Chicago French Bulldog Rescue

The organization says the bulldogs were bought by an illegal importer from Russia, and they could be put down if they’re sent back to Jordan.