CHICAGO — Chicago-native Mike Nussbaum, an actor known for his role in films like “Field of Dreams” and “Men in Black” has died, according to reports.

The veteran actor, who had been in hospice care over the past year, died at his home in Chicago on Saturday, TMZ reported.

Nussbaum, who was recognized as one of the oldest working actors in the country, directed and acted in productions at theaters around Chicago for more than 50 years

Nussbaum also worked on several films along the way, known for several roles such as Gentle Rosenburg in “Men in Black” and the principal in “Field of Dreams.”

According to the reports, Nussbaum passed away peacefully from natural causes only six days before his 100th birthday.

Currently, it is unclear if any public services are planned.