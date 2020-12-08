Reports of shots fired ‘at and by police’ in Rogers Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police said officers exchanged gunfire with someone Tuesday evening in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

A police spokesperson said on Twitter that shots were fired “at and by the police” around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ravenswood Avenue and Lunt Avenue in Rogers Park. Police said one person was shot and no officers were injured.

One gunshot victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No additional details were immediately available.

Police said a gun was also recovered on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Police involved shooting in #RogersPark near Lunt and Ravenswood. At least two people taken by ambulance from the scene. @WGNNews #skycam9 pic.twitter.com/Jle5raaHlI — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) December 8, 2020