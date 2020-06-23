Reports of 4 people shot on South Side

CHICAGO — Four people were shot in the city’s South Side in a possible drive-by shooting.

Chicago police said four people were shot on the 9100 block of South Ellis Street around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The four people were in front of a residence when a silver-colored car approached them and someone in the car fired shots, police said.

A 60-year-old man was struck in the hand and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

A 60-year-old woman was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 33-year-old woman was struck in shoulder, back and leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A 27-year-old man was struck in the shoulder, leg and foot and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.