CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers are in the hospital after a car crash on the City’s South Side Monday evening.

According to police, the crash happened in the 3800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue sometime Monday evening.

The Chicago Fire Department said two CPD officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. Police also reported their injuries to be non-life threatening.

No other information is available at this time.

