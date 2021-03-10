Report: Outlook improves for Chicago summer events

CHICAGO – Rollouts of vaccine and reopening of restaurants could lead to a summer in Chicago that closely resembles pre-pandemic times.

“We are in one of the best positions that we been in through this years-long pandemic,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “But that progress could easily step away if we don’t continue to be diligent.”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a mayoral aide hopes the city’s $1.8 billion in new federal relief funds will help pay for summer events such as the Blues, Jazz and Gospel festivals, Taste of Chicago and the Air and Water Show.

Convention Center McCormick Place and Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field, which the city authorized for 20 percent capacity, could also hold familiar events.

The Sun-Times reports a city council committee authorized a full calendar of special events for the summer on Wednesday, with Mayor Lightfoot believing the year’s summer will closely resemble 2019.