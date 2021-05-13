Report: Lollapalooza returning to Grant Park in late July

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 31: Recording artist Flume performs on the Samsung Stage at Lollapalooza 2016 – Day 4 at Grant Park on July 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Samsung)

CHICAGO – Lollapalooza is coming back to Grant Park in late July, Variety reported Thursday.

The festival will take place “at near-to or full-capacity” from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, August 1.

The entertainment outlet reports that an official announcement, likely with headliners, is expected to come next week.

The state is entering the Bridge Phase of the reopening plan on Friday as places like Wrigley Field are expanding to 60% capacity later this month.

The city has announced a “vax pass” system for fully vaccinated residents to attend summer concerts and events.

At this time, it’s unknown if Lollapalooza will be using the system.

This is a developing story, check back for details.