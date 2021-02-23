Report: John Lausch to stay on as top federal prosecutor in Chicago until successor found

U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch Jr., announces, Friday, June 26, 2020, that an investigation of an illegal drug trafficking operation on Chicago’s West Side has led to federal charges against 24 purported gang members as well as the seizure of more than 30 guns and more than $1.3 million in cash in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – John Lausch will stay on as Chicago’s top federal prosecutor until his successor is confirmed later this year, the Sun-Times reports.

Top Illinois leaders asked President Joe Biden’s administration to keep the U.S. Attorney John Lausch of the Northern District of Illinois in his role. Lausch’s role had been in question following reports that Biden’s administration requested U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign.

Illinois Senators U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) argued against this move, saying that Lausch was in the midst of prosecuting three high-profile corruption cases.

On Feb. 9, the Senators wrote a letter to President Biden renewing the request.

According to the Sun-Times, a source said the news of Lausch staying in his role, for the time being, is “rock-solid.” The Justice Department and a spokesman for Lausch’s office declined to comment.

On Tuesday, Senators Duckworth and Durbin both issued a joint statement applauding Biden’s administration:

“We are pleased the Biden Administration is acting on our request to retain U.S. Attorney Lausch until his successor is confirmed by the Senate. Mr. Lausch has served with professionalism and without partisanship. While the President has the right to remove U.S. Attorneys, there is precedent for U.S. Attorneys in the Northern District of Illinois to remain in office to conclude sensitive investigations. After our repeated calls, we appreciate that Mr. Lausch will be given this opportunity.”

While the move to replace top prosecutors appointed by a previous administration is common, Lausch will not be forced to resign at the end of the month.

He is now one of only three U.S. attorneys chosen by Trump who are not expected to leave office by the end of February, according to the Sun-Times.