Report: Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin steps down as committee chairman

CHICAGO — Carrie Austin (34th Ward) is stepping down as committee chairman two months after being indicted on federal bribery charges.

The announcement was made Tuesday as the Committee on Contracting Oversight and Equity met for the first time in months.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, a statement from Austin read: “I have always attempted to be loyal to the mayors whom I served, as well as work to achieve resources for my community over the last 28 years. I remain committed to work hard on behalf of my community and citizens across this city.”

The indicted alderman was reportedly asked to step down by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the newspaper revealed.

Austin, 72, will continue to serve as alderwoman for the Far South Side Ward.

Austin, who entered a non-guilty plea last month, is the third sitting alderperson under federal indictment. Aldermen Ed Burke was indicted in 2019, and Patrick Daley Thompson was indicted in April.

Austin’s indictment revolves around plans for a nearly $50 million development in her ward.