Report: Fmr. CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson drank ‘several servings of rum,’ sat in parked car for 2 hours

CHICAGO — New details are emerging about the night that cost former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson his career.

Police officers found Johnson slumped over his steering wheel at the intersection of 34th Place and Aberdeen Street on Oct. 16.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Inspector General’s quarterly report reveals he was parked there for two hours.

Before that, the report says Johnson drank “several large servings of rum” at the Ceres Cafe with a member of his security detail.

Officers followed Johnson as they let him drive home without giving him a sobriety test. They saw Johnson run a stop sign and turning into the wrong lane of traffic.

In addition to driving while impaired, the report also says Johnson made two false statements about what happened that night.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson in December.