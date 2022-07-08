CHICAGO — With Boeing, Caterpillar, and now Citadel Securities announcing plans to move their corporate headquarters out of Chicago, a new report finds other big companies are actually increasing their workforces here.

Crain’s Chicago Business reports the top 25 organizations headquartered elsewhere have actually grown the number of full-time workers they employ in Chicago by more than 5% in the last two years.

Those large companies employ a quarter-of-a-million workers in the city and suburbs. They include Pepsico, accounting firm Deloitte, and several tech companies — including Google and Uber.

Read More Chicago News headlines