CHICAGO — Avondale is set to get the city’s latest Chick-Fil-A restaurant.

According to a report by Block Club Chicago, the fast-food chicken restaurant will settle into where the New China Buffet used to be near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Elston Avenue.

Per the report, City records show the chain was issued a city building permit at the end of October and does not require approval from 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa’s office because it is operating within existing zoning laws and parameters.

The Avondale Chick-Fil-A will be the tenth such location in Chicago once it opens in the Spring, according to the company’s website.