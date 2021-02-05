Report: Cardinal Cupich met with Pope Francis

CHICAGO — The Chicago Archdiocese will not comment on a report that Cardinal Blase Cupich could be in line for a high-profile job at the Vatican.

Cupich was in Rome last week for a meeting of the Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops.

The Catholic News Agency reports Cupich met with Pope Francis about leading the congregation that oversees the selection of new bishops around the world.

According to the report, the pope likes the way Cupich stands out, and “the message that his appointment would deliver, regarding the type of bishops he wants for the church.”

The archdiocese told WGN “it was reported that he met with Pope Francis, but it was a private meeting and we have no information on it.”

