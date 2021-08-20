‘Repeat church burglar’ arrested for stealing donations from Third Lake church

THIRD LAKE, Ill. — A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday and faces felony burglary and theft charges after stealing from a donation box at a Third Lake church, according to police.

David Uzelac is faces three felony charges and two misdemeanors after stealing from a donation box at a monastery in the 35200 block of North Grant Avenue in Third Lake.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were conducting surveillance at a possible drug dealing location following a resident complaint when they noticed Uzelac driving to the monastery.

Uzelac was seen entering the monastery for a very short time before returning to his vehicle and leaving the scene. Sheriff’s detectives learned Uzelac was not allowed at the monastery due to previous burglaries committed there.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

Sheriff’s patrol deputies reached out to the monastery and determined Uzelac had committed another theft from a donation box inside the monastery when he quickly went inside.

Uzelac was apprehended in the area of Georgetown Lane and Williamsburg Drive in Waukegan after sheriff’s deputies confirmed the burglaries with the monastery.

Uzelac is charged with the following:

Burglary (Class 1 felony)

Violation of bail bond (Class 3 felony)

Theft (Class 4 felony)

Criminal trespass to building (Class B misdemeanor)

Driving while license revoked (Class A misdemeanor)

Uzelac is held in Lake County Jail pending an initial court date.