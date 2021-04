CHICAGO — The city council’s Transportation Committee will consider a proposal Thursday to rename Lake Shore Drive in honor of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.

DuSable is considered to be the first permanent non-native settler in the Chicago area. He set-up a trading post along the Chicago River in 1790.

South Side Ald. David Moore, 17th, is pushing for the renaming. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she’d rather name the downtown riverwalk for DuSable.

