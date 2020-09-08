Remote learning begins for CPS students on Tuesday

CHICAGO — Remote learning begins for around 400,000 CPS students on Tuesday.

School campuses around the city are going to be looking much different than in 2019 with all Chicago Public Schools opting to start the year with remote learning.

With remote learning comes uncertainties trying to get children the education they deserve. While some children are okay learning online, others do better with in-class instruction.

That’s not an option though to start this year and some children may not even have the required internet speeds need for optimal learning.

The Chicago Teachers Union has expressed concerns to CPS leadership as it pushes for a more collaborative approach.

“The concerns are resources and time. The time parents should be spending with students,” said CTU’s Christel Williams-Hayes. “We’re talking kindergarten to high school having to sit still in a space all day and in some cases, they will be unsupervised.”

Leading up to Tuesday’s first day, parents have also expressed concerns.

“Our families are struggling with the pandemic situation. Some have lost their jobs. We have uncertainty of what remote learning will be like,” a parent said.

Some also wonder what will happen if parents have to work and their child experiences a computer issue during the day.