Longtime WGN-TV and WGN Radio meteorologist Roger Treimstra, has passed away, according to his daughter, Cheri.

He was a graduate of Thornton Township High School and got a degree in engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

He served in the Air Force and became a weather officer for the Strategic Weather Command. After the service, while working in other industries, he became a part time weatherman for WLS-TV before moving over to WGN-TV and WGN Radio in 1967 as the backup weather man for the legendary, Harry Volkman.

He remained on both stations until the 1980s when he shifted exclusively to WGN Radio until he retired in 1998.



Treimstra was 92 years old.