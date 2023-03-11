CHICAGO — Two more children who were critically injured in a house fire at a firefighter’s home in Montclare earlier this week died Friday evening, further echoing the pain and grief being felt throughout the Northwest Chicago neighborhood.

“It’s very sad,” said Perla Martinez, a Montclare resident. “We’ve never had something like this happen before and it just caught us off guard … It’s really sad.”

A family member told WGN the two children who died Friday evening were 2-year-old Emery Stewart and 9-year-old Autumn Stewart. Emery and Autumn’s mother, Summer Day-Stewart, died from her injuries earlier in the day, while 7-year-old Ezra Stewart died in the fire Tuesday.

Family tells WGN that Summer’s memory will live on through organ donation, while the Chicago firefighter community comes together to help pay for the family’s funerals.

“I hope they are okay in this time of their loss,” Martinez said. “And we’re always here for support.”

Family describe Emery as a happy little boy who liked to play with toy cars, and Autumn as the family’s little lady who was very creative. She loved to sing, interact with people and was very outgoing.

If you or someone you know is interested in making a donation toward helping pay for the family’s funerals, a fundraiser has been set up here.