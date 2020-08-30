Religious, political leaders from Jacob Blake’s hometown call for healing racial divides

EVANSTON, Ill. — After a tumultuous week following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, hundreds attended a service in Blake’s hometown of Evanston Sunday to kindle healing and hope.

A number of religious leaders spoke to a large and diverse crowd in the shadow of the Ebenezer Ame Church, where Blake’s grandfather once served as a pastor, hoping to spark a shift toward racial reconciliation.

“We all unfortunately witnessed what took place last week in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the shooting of one of the sons of Evanston, Jacob Blake,” said Rev. Dr. Deborah Scott, the pastor at Ebenezer Ame Church.

Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer seven times during an incident that is now under investigation by both the Wisconsin and US justice departments.

Many who watched the shooting video also saw the continuation of a disturbing pattern of police brutality against black people, sparking days of protest and unrest.

“Not only have we been called to grieve, called to lament, but also we have been called into action,” Rev. Scott said.

If the narrative seems carved in stone, so too is the movement it spawned. In Evanston, young children are fed up and adults say they must listen up.

“Let’s use our hearts, our love and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other,” said Rabbi Andrea London, Beth Emet the Free Synagogue.

Evanston police officers were on duty at the event, but the police chief said he was also on board with the movement toward police accountability.

“It’s time for change in law enforcement, I’ve said this over and over again,” Evanston Police Department Chief Demitrous Cook said.

Cook pledged to update the city’s use of force, and grew emotional while saying the time is long past due to reckon with injustice.

“It’s time to get rid of the cops who don’t want to play ball our way,” Cook said.

Evanston Mayor Seve Hagerty left the crowd with a call to action to take their pain away from Sunday’s meeting and into the political arena.

“Organize smartly, protest purposefully and peacefully, and persistently and participate in the upcoming election,” Hagerty said.

Evanston is one of the chicago area’s most diverse and progressive communities, and leaders there say they hope it can be an example for hope and healing across the country.