CHICAGO — Have any of your holiday lights gone out?

If so, the group Reduce Waste Chicago wants you to bring the strands to an expanded list of recycling locations this holiday season.

You can now take the strands to 22 locations, up from 12 spots last year.

The new locations include the Rebuilding Exchange in Evanston, Forest Glen and the West Loop.

You can drop off your broken lights until Jan. 31, but be sure to call ahead of time.

For light collection locations, check out Reduce Waste Chicago’s list of locations, or visit Block Club Chicago for more information.